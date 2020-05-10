William Foster
Conyers
William Foster, Jr.
William Patrick Foster, Jr., age 77 of Conyers, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Foster and parents, Patrick and Marion Foster. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Foster; son, Brian Foster; granddaughter, Kendyl Rose Nimmons; and sister, Mary Beth Zachary. Mr. Foster was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Post 77 in Conyers. Private Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org or the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
To plant a tree in memory of William Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.