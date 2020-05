Conyers



William Foster, Jr.



William Patrick Foster, Jr., age 77 of Conyers, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Foster and parents, Patrick and Marion Foster. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Foster; son, Brian Foster; granddaughter, Kendyl Rose Nimmons; and sister, Mary Beth Zachary. Mr. Foster was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Post 77 in Conyers. Private Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org or the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org . Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com . Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.