William Irl Bill Tidwell

Conyers, GA William Irl Tidwell Jr. (Bill), age 77 of Conyers, died Friday, January 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William, Sr. and Bernice Tidwell. He is survived by his wife, Joan Tidwell; daughter, Tiffani Elaine Richardson; son, William 'Trent' Tidwell. Bill was married to the love of his life, Joan for 56 wonderful years. He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard as a Sharpshooter and Correctional Specialist. Bill studied Architectural Engineering at Georgia Tech and Southern Poly Tech. His impressive work history included businesses such as Overhead Door, Lowe Glass Company, Binswanger Glass Company and YKK. Bill served as the President of the Georgia Glass Dealers Association and Chapter Administrator. Bill was a Master Scuba Diver, avid lover of golfing, and was a big Corvette guy. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustee at Salem United Methodist church for eighteen years and currently held the position of Chairman of the Administrative Council. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Salem United Methodist Church of Covington, in memory of William Tidwell, Jr. Private funeral services will be held at Salem United Methodist Church with Rev. David Cott, Rev. Hal Taylor and Rev. Dan Dixon officiating. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

