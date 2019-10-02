mcdONOUGH
William "Bill" Lee
June 25, 1937 October 1, 2019
A Life and Legacy of Love
Bill was a lover of golf, travel, National Parks, the Olympics and the Tennessee Volunteers but these loves could not compare with his enormous love for his devoted wife of 60 years, Teena, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bill dedicated his life to the ministry and service of others. He began his pastoral ministry in Grant, Alabama in 1958. His deep love for students blossomed at the University of Tennessee where he was a campus minister. In 1978, the Lee's moved to Atlanta and Bill began his long career at the Home Mission Board, where he worked with students, career missionaries and internationals. After "retirement" Bill and Teena moved to The Villages, Florida where he served as Director of Pastoral Care at New Covenant United Methodist Church. After his second retirement in 2013, Bill and Teena moved back to the Atlanta area.
Bill is loved by so many and his impact has been far reaching and limitless. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. Our precious husband, dad, grandfather, uncle, friend, pastor, mentor and hero, Bill Lee peacefully departed this life on October 1, 2019.
His tremendous life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Teena; children, Tommy Lee, Jennifer Matney and Christy Lee; his grandchildren, Taylor and Madison Lee, Ashlee Krupa, Emaline Taylor and Will Matney; and great grandsons, Levi Krupa and soon to be born, Braxlee Taylor.
Family and friends will celebrate the life of this remarkable man on Thursday, October 3 at 11 am at Trinity Baptist Church, in Conyers, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Missions Fund at Trinity Baptist Church, 301 Honey Creek Road SE, Conyers, Georgia 30094.
