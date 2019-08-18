William McInnis

Covington
William "Jim" McInnis
William "Jim" McInnis of Covington, went to be with the Lord, August 13, 2019, at the age of 77. He was married to the love of his life Debbie, for 45 years. Jim was a fun loving man, who loved the Lord, and known to be a man of his word. Not one to meet a stranger, he became a friend to many. He was quick witted and always tried to make everyone laugh, and would give you the shirt off his back. He proudly served in the US Navy and served as an Electronic/Radar Technician on the USS Quillback SS424 and was honorably discharged in 1964. He then worked for Southern Bell for 5 years, General Telephone of Florida for 25 years, and Rockwell Collins for 5 years. He was a graduate of Winter Haven High School in 1960, and earned his BS Degree at Lakeland College. Preceding him in death are his Father, Earl McInnis and Mother, Eula Mae McInnis Perry. He is survived by his wife Debbie of 45 years. Son, Jayme McInnis of Dunwoody, GA, son, Joe McInnis of Statham, GA, daughter, Jackie Bonadies of Franklin, TN, and son Jason McInnis of San Francisco, CA. Sister, Suzanne Campbell of Melbourne, FL. 7 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren and several Nieces and Nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Prospect UMC at a future date, with Pastor Warrant Huddleston officiating. Condolences may be made at www.peachtreecremation.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made be to the widow, Prospect UMC, 6752 Hwy 212, Covington, GA 30016, the Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org, or the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org .
