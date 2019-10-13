William Moon

Locust Grove
William Larry Moon
William Larry Moon, age 78 of Locust Grove, GA passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Shearouse Moon, daughters Amy Moon Mayo, Conyers, GA; Jennifer Moon (Russ Hart), San Diego, CA; Brenda Moon, Conyers, GA. Step-son James Evans (Amy), Mansfield, TX ; granddaughters Brittany Evans, Denver CO; Jordan Evans, Mansfield, TX. Brother Fred Moon (Florence); sisters: Patricia Adams, Nita Meadows, Dean Mansfield all from Greene County; several nieces and nephews. Services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at at 3:00 pm at Haisten Funerals and Cremations of McDonough. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the ALS Association at alsa.org or The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.