William Otis Smith

Conyers, GA William Otis Smith, born, May, 17 1942, passed away on Friday, January, 15 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Paul Smith, Harvest Atha; siblings, Alonzo Smith, Virginia Bradford; baby, Terri Lynn Smith. He is survived by his wife, Flordeliz 'Pudgie' Smith; sons, Robert Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Shannon Smith; daughters, Kristi Draper, Shelia Smith; grandchildren, Alex Smith, Kelsey Smith, Mae-Cee Smith, Cheyenne Myers, Darren Smith, Mersaydeez Draper, Nieko Draper, Christopher and Morgan Jones; son, Townes; daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Nico Jones. William was a member of IBEW LU513, a Cub Scout Leader as well as a softball, baseball and soccer coach. He loved his family and will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, (770) 483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of William Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

