Conyers, GA William Otis Smith, born, May, 17 1942, passed away on Friday, January, 15 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Paul Smith, Harvest Atha; siblings, Alonzo Smith, Virginia Bradford; baby, Terri Lynn Smith. He is survived by his wife, Flordeliz 'Pudgie' Smith; sons, Robert Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Shannon Smith; daughters, Kristi Draper, Shelia Smith; grandchildren, Alex Smith, Kelsey Smith, Mae-Cee Smith, Cheyenne Myers, Darren Smith, Mersaydeez Draper, Nieko Draper, Christopher and Morgan Jones; son, Townes; daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Nico Jones. William was a member of IBEW LU513, a Cub Scout Leader as well as a softball, baseball and soccer coach. He loved his family and will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, (770) 483-7216.
tomgahunter said:
There should be a board like this that removes incompetent BOC members, we have 3 that need to go.
Sonya Thompson said:
Mrs. Jan I'm so sorry for your loss. I asked the Lord to please wrap his loving arms around you and fill your heart with peace and love.
