William Owen
Jackson, GA
William A. "Billy" Owen, Jr.
William Arthur Owen Jr., age 76 of Jackson, died Friday, March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Frances Owen; sister, Faye Owen. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Owen; son and daughter-in-law, William and Teressa Owen; daughter, Sonia Greene; grandchildren, Ashley Greene, Alicia and Ryan Reising, Jessica Owen, Hunter Little; great-grandson, Carson Greene; sisters, Kaye Mauldin, Arlene Lawhorne; sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Ed Weller; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. William, aka Mr. Billy,' was very well known, loved and will be miss deeply. Mr. Billy enjoyed his Harley and college football. He was a salesman who worked for T&T, Truck and Trailer Parts as well as a longtime and devoted member of Crosspoint Christian Church where he was known as The Parking Lot Guy.' The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Crosspoint Christian Church. The family will hold a Memorial service at a later date in Mr. Billy's honor. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
