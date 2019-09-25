Sautee Nacoochee
William Prince
William W. Prince, age 83 of Sautee Nacoochee, formally of Conyers, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born in New Port News, Virginia on December 24, 1935, and was the son of the late Capt. George Howard Pat' Prince, Eastern Airlines pilot and the late Dorthea Mowatt Prince. Mr. Prince graduated from Georgia Tech in 1959, where he began his military career in ROTC, receiving his commission as 2nd Lieutenant, and was later promoted to1st Lieutenant in the U. S. Army at Fort Sill, OK where he was an artillery and missile specialist. After moving to Rockdale County he volunteered as a Deputy Sherrif and later served with the Conyers Police Auxillary. He retired from Zumpano Enterprise in Norcross, Georgia in 2003. Mr. Prince was well known in the Conyers area as the Bee Keeper.' He enjoyed shooting and was an avid hunter and deep sea fisherman. His son, George Howard Howie' Prince, II precedes him in death. He is survived by a son and son-in-law, Dr. William O. Prince and Mr. Alvaro Mujica; daughter and son-in-law, Karen Prince Medlock and William Scott Medlock; grandchildren, William Emerson Medlock, Eli Medlock, Emilee Medlock; sister, Wendy Hoggard; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Shepherding Minister Don Hardison and Senior Minister Adam Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
