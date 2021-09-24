McDonough, GA William 'Bill' Thomas Wells, Sr., age 85 of McDonough, passed away, Friday, September 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, William Harry and Alma Wells. He is survived by his wife, Norma Wells; sons and daughters-in-law, William and Michelle Wells, Jr., Wesley and Jennifer Wells; grandchildren, Melanie Wells, Mitchell Wells, Jacob Wells, Payton Wells. Bill was married to the love of his life and best friend, Norma for almost 60 wonderful years. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 32 years of dedicated service. Bill was a member and an ordained Deacon at Highview Baptist Church. He loved gardening, mowing the grass, fishing, his pet grand-dogs and all the neighborhood pets. Bill was always there for family events, family meant everything to him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to, Highview Baptist Church, 4649 East Fairview Rd. SW, Stockbridge, GA 30281. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment was held at Buttram Cemetery in Tennessee. The family received friends Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
