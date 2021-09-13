Oxford, GA William "Willie" Mitchell, of Oxford, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at the age of 85. Mr. Mitchell proudly served his country in the United States Army serving with the 86th Infantry in Germany. He was a member of Newton Baptist Church and was an employee of DeKalb County for over 20 years where he retired as Senior Construction Inspector. Affectionately known as "Big Daddy" by his grandchildren, he was a complex man who lived a very simple life. He knew exactly how he wanted things done. Mr. Mitchell loved being outdoors whether he was gardening or fishing. He enjoyed canning and cooking and was known for his delicious Brunswick stew. In addition, he liked tinkering with small engines and was a jack-of-all trades. Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Mitchell; parents, Woodrow and Ruby Viola (Smith) Mitchell; brothers, Rex Mitchell (Barbara); Melvin Mitchell (Carolyn).
Survivors include his daughters, Judy McAvoy (Dean), Jan Barnett (Terry); sons, Julian Mitchell (Jane), Joel Mitchell (Christy); grandchildren, Austin Mitchell (Emily), Jena Mitchell, Amber Mitchell, Evan McAvoy (Katie), Melissa Conner (Jonathan), Jacob McAvoy (Hannah), Taylor Mason (Nick), Tori Mitchell, Kayla Martz (Jared), Kristin Barnett; great-grandchildren, Lily Kate Mitchell, Reece Mitchell, Walker McAvoy, Anna Paige Conner, Haddon Mason, Noah Martz, Olivia Martz; sister, Doris Loyd (Terrel); brothers, Robert Mitchell (Mary), Johnny Mitchell (Margaret); sister-in-law, Cynthia Canup; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Mitchell was held Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Tony Howeth officiating and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Newton Baptist Church, 720 Jack Neely Road, Covington, GA 30016.
