Covington, GA Willie Henry Dyer, of Covington, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at the age of 95. Mr. Dyer joined the Navy at the age of 17 where he was stationed in the Hawaii Islands during the latter part of World War II. After returning home, he was employed by Bibb Manufacturing and Lithonia Lighting where he retired. Mr. Dyer loved to hunt and fish with fishing being his number one love. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Vernie Dyer; parents, Grady Henry Dyer and Cleo (Gunn) Dyer; brother, Alton Dyer; and sister, Rosie Bell.
The memory of Mr. Dyer will be forever cherished by his daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Tony Terrell; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Cathy Dyer; grandchildren, Brian and Kim Dyer, Kevin and Catie Dyer, Chris and Stephanie Morrow, Nathan and Kim Morrow, Kevin and Sarah Terrell; great-grandchildren, Raleigh Dyer, Kennedie Dyer, Hadley Dyer, Banks Dyer, Colton Dyer, Hazel Dyer, Andrew Holcomb, Jacob Mock, Wyatt Terrell, Hannah Terrell, Logan Terrell, Masson Davis, Bralynn Davis, Gavin Davis; sister-in-law, Malinda Chapman; as well as several nieces and a nephew.
A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mr. Dyer was held Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Darrell Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Cornerstone Church, 1020 Oak Hill Road, Covington, GA 30016, or The Church Covington, 11975 Highway 142, Oxford, GA 30054.
This obituary was prepared with love by the family of Mr. Dyer.
