Willie Shepherd
Conyers, GA
Willie Robert "W. R." Shepherd
Willie Robert Shepherd, age 76 of Conyers, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Serita A. Shepherd. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Susan Shepherd; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Kenny Hewatt; grandchildren, Meygan Johnson, Courtney Glover; great-grandchildren, Aileen Cochran, Adaline Cochran; sister, Geneva Wood; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Shepherd enjoyed camping, fishing and country music. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Justin Adams officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends beginning Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. until Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. at the residence. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
