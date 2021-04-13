Willynda "Lyn" Richardson Robinson

Cairo, GA Private funeral services for Willynda Richardson "Lyn" Robinson, 80, of Cairo, GA, are at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church of Cairo, GA. Rev. Christy Bandy will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Whigham, GA. Anyone can attend the gravesite service, which will follow the church service. Mrs. Robinson passed away in Lynchburg, VA, on Friday, April 9, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Lyn's home in Cairo on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be Jim Austin, Jonathan Johnson, Joel Johnson, Brian Robinson, Perry Richardson and Jimmy Clark.
Mrs. Robinson was born on July 12, 1940, in Atlanta, GA, to the late William Paul Richardson and Bertha Kate Merritt Richardson. She and her twin brother were born on her older sister's 7th birthday. She grew up on Clairmont Road in Decatur. She attended Young Harris Junior College, LaGrange College and the University of Georgia where she received a Master of Education in Library Science in 1967.
On July 11, 1964, she married Richard Edwin Robinson, Sr., who preceded her in death on March 20, 2015. She worked as a school librarian in several public schools, lastly at Columbia High School in Dekalb county, but stopped working to have children. She welcomed her first child, Rich, in May of 1968. She had two more children, Anne and Robert, and would have been happy with more. She "mothered" many other young people over the course of her life.
She lived a life of service to others and especially enjoyed helping children. When her children were young, she was active in their schools serving as PTA President and on various committees for many years. She was a Camp Fire leader for Anne and then Robert and was also part of the Atlanta Camp Fire Council and recruited and trained other leaders. After raising her children, she worked as a Career Counselor in the Rockdale County Public Schools. She helped students decide on a career path and to apply for scholarships. She started the Career Center at Rockdale County High School, but ultimately served all three high schools in the county in this capacity. She retired from that job in 2000 to join her husband in Cairo at Rockdale Transport Services, the trucking company he started in 1993. She enjoyed trying to manage Richard and getting to know the truck drivers.
She was a member of three different Methodist churches. She grew up in Glenn Memorial First United Methodist, raised a family at Conyers First United Methodist and finally joined Cairo First United Methodist Church. She was an active member of all three churches and served in many different capacities. Lyn had been a member of the Magnolia Ladies Club and Golden K and was active in the Cairo Woman's Club until last year.
She loved being a mother and especially a grandmother. She always had a positive attitude. She was a good listener and had extraordinary recall of people's life stories. She fought a near year-long battle with cancer with great courage and rarely complained. She leaves behind many dear friends and will be long remembered as a sweet, but strong lady who cared deeply for others and always tried to help them.
Survivors include: her children, Anne Austin (Jim) of Forest, VA, Robert Robinson (Ellie) of Lubbock, TX; and grandchildren, Alissa Austin, Robin Austin, both of Forest, VA, Jacqueline Robinson, Ben Robinson, Daniel Robinson, Rachel Robinson, Alexa Robinson and Louisa Robinson, all of Lubbock, TX; brother-in-law, Bob Hazen; sister-in-law, Karen Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; son, Richard E. Robinson, Jr.; sister, Beverly Richardson Hazen; and twin brother, Merritt Richardson.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Robinson's memory to: First United Methodist Church, 318 South Broad Street, Cairo, GA 39828; or the Cairo Woman's Club, c/o Beverly Cliett, 1807 Upper Hawthorne Trail, Cairo, GA 39827.
