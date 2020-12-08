Conyers, GA Mrs. Wilma V. Stephenson, age 84 of Conyers, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Hill; brother, Tommy Varnado; and sister, Ellen King. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bill Stephenson; sons and daughter-in-law, Joel Hill, Ryan and Angela Stephenson; grandchildren, William Ryan Stephenson, Allison Stephenson; and sister, Irene Ray. Mrs. Stephenson was a member at Ebenezer United Methodist Church and active in Circle Group and Prime Timers. She loved flowers and gardening. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 2533 Stanton Road SE, Conyers GA 30094; family will receive friends Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, we are committed to taking care of our customers and their guests that we serve. In following Rockdale County Ordinances we ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services inside our facility to please bring and wear a mask while in the building, and to practice social distancing. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
