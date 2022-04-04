Go home with only a Band-Aid after treatment at Atlanta Fibroid Center

One of the world’s leading experts and renowned authorities in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids, Dr. John Lipman is passionate about his life’s work and the women who have found hope and help at his Atlanta Fibroid Center. While a hysterectomy was once the only option for women suffering from non-cancerous fibroids, Lipman says there is a better choice.
“No matter what your age and no matter what your desire for future fertility is, your uterus is not disposable,” the doctor stated. “All too often, women with symptomatic fibroids are told by their gynecologist that their uterus is worthless after they have completed childbearing. Undergoing hysterectomy has consequences for women beyond the obvious surgical risks of performing hysterectomy. For example, intraoperative bleeding requiring transfusion; injuring adjacent organs, such as the bladder, ureter and bowel; infection; wound issues; and blood clots. The uterus is the epicenter of what makes you a woman. Women who undergo hysterectomy often struggle psychologically like a man being castrated...”
With medical training from three of the most prestigious universities in the nation—Georgetown, Harvard and Yale—Lipman is a board-certified interventional radiologist. Interventional Radiology (IR) is a subspecialty of Radiology and the doctor says it is the leader in image-guided therapy for the entire body. IR treats a range of conditions from an aneurysm in the brain to vascular disease to infertility. Lipman’s particular area of expertise is fibroids.
For the past 25 years, he has treated women suffering with non-cancerous fibroids through Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). Lipman has performed more UFE procedures than any other physician, and patients from around the world have sought his expertise. Prior to COVID-19, women from other countries would travel to the Atlanta Fibroid Center for help. While travel is now limited for many, the center, located in Smyrna, continues to serve women across the U.S., with the help of virtual consultations (telemedicine).
Lipman said “compared to surgery, UFE is safer, less invasive, less expensive and has a much shorter recovery time.” He asks patients what should scare them the most about a hysterectomy and lists the following: Losing your uterus, going into immediate menopause, serious complications during surgery, long recovery time, sexual side effects after the surgery and urinary leakage after surgery (needing to wear diapers).
“Hysterectomy is the second most common surgery performed in the U.S.,” the doctor said. “This is rather surprising as 50 percent of the population does not have a uterus. The most common reason why hysterectomy is performed is uterine fibroids. While it is understandable that women with uterine cancer will need hysterectomy, uterine fibroids are benign tumors. The average age for women undergoing hysterectomy is less than 40 years. “While fibroids are very common, they are particularly common in women of color. It is estimated that 80 percent of African-American women have fibroids. They tend to get fibroids earlier in life. They have more numerous and larger fibroids and are much more likely to end up with hysterectomy than any other racial group—three times more likely than Caucasian women of the same age.”
Lipman has been performing the UFE procedure in Atlanta for 25 years. He said it is “truly one of the biggest breakthroughs in medicine,” but adds that many women never hear about it because their gynecologist often doesn’t mention it as a treatment option. Lipman estimates there are more than a million women suffering in silence believing hysterectomy is their only choice, but they do not want a hysterectomy. He said a hysterectomy greatly affects a woman sexually as a “sex organ is being removed” and even if the ovaries are left, the shock can often send women into menopause.
“These women are bleeding horribly and having crime-scene like periods,” Lipman said. “They’re weak and fatigued. They don’t want a hysterectomy and are living with these horrible monthly periods. The number one reason they have heavy periods is fibroids. It’s the number one symptom that brings women to their doctors....I spend 45 minutes with new patients. We want to know about their periods in detail.” Lipman said women may not realize that their heavy bleeding is abnormal. They might think they are just “a heavy bleeder like my mom,” and do not realize it is not normal to bleed so much that they pass clots or have blood overflow their pads or have to sleep on plastic. “When you lose that much blood every month, you become tired, fatigued and not have relations and might not go out at all,” Lipman said. “These horrible periods affect everything a woman does in her life. UFE gives them their lives back. It is transformational. There are testimonials on our website. You see these women get their lives back to normal. It is truly amazing. But hysterectomy is a very big business. It’s threatened by this much better, less invasive, safer procedure.” In addition to his work at the Atlanta Fibroid Center, Lipman travels the country to tell women they have an option other than surgery. He says the UFE procedure is not new nor experimental. It has a 25-year track record and has been endorsed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).
What is the UFE procedure?
“It’s basically threading a tiny catheter the size of a spaghetti into each uterine artery one at a time” Lipman said. “Each is like a tree. A trunk and then branches that get smaller until the leaves of the tree and that’s where the fibroids are. I can plug them up with polyvinyl alcohol, the material contact lenses are made of and used more than 25 years in other tumors. It’s very safe and doesn’t react in any way and it stays in the blood supply of these tiny branches that give the blood that keeps these fibroids alive. The uterus stays alive, but all the fibroids should die and as they do, the fibroids soften and shrink. As this occurs, a woman’s symptoms should improve significantly or go away completely. The UFE procedure takes 30-40 minutes and patients are discharged several hours later. Lipman said UFE enables a woman to keep her fertility door open. Many women have full-term births, even twins after undergoing a UFE. The doctor added that the UFE procedure is covered by almost every insurance plan.
“The attention to detail is just a different experience,” the doctor said. “It’s just a joy coming to work because we not only do great work, but we have a great staff who is interested in caring for women and it shows. I love coming to work and it sounds kind of cliche, but I really do...I work in paradise. I truly do, and the patients pick up on that too. We get incredible feedback on our staff. People tell me my team are the most positive and pleasant people and that they’ve never felt like this in a healthcare setting.”
Lipman, who was solo in his practice for many years, last summer hired Dr. Mitchell Ermentrout from Emory. He is dual board certified in diagnostic radiology and IR, with degrees from Dart- mouth and Brown universities and training at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine and Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Shayla Weaver is Atlanta Fibroid Center’s nurse practitioner and holds a doctor of nursing practice and master of science in nursing from Georgia Baptist College of Nursing of Mercer University.
Dr. Lipman was awarded the highly acclaimed Fellowship status in both the American College of Radiology and Society of Interventional Radiology, honors that only 10 percent of radiologists ever achieve in their career. He has delivered more than 200 invited lectures on uterine fibroids to some of the most prestigious medical centers in the country, including Harvard, Morehouse, Vanderbilt and Yale. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Medical Association of Atlanta and Cobb County Medical Society.
Lipman currently serves on the editorial advisory board of Sharecare, an interactive internet healthcare platform founded by Dr. Mehmet Oz and Jeff Arnold, the creator of WebMD. He has served on numerous councils and boards and received many honors, including Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Health Care Hero of the Year; a “Top Doc” for Atlanta Magazine; 2019 Trailblazer Physician of the Year from the Atlanta Medical Association and the 2021 Vanguard Award for Philanthropy from the Morehouse School of Medicine. He is also an adjunct clinical assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Morehouse School of Medicine.
The Atlanta Fibroid Center is located at 3670 Highlands Parkway in Smyrna. There is a second location at 688 Walnut Street in Macon where Drs. Lipman and Ermentrout meet with patients by appointment. They have served patients of Middle Georgia for many years and the Macon location provides more convenient access for many patients to meet with the doctors personally. In addition, virtual appointments to meet the doctor by computer, via a secure medical platform are also available. For more information about the UFE procedure and the Atlanta Fibroid Center, visit its website at www.ATLii.com.
