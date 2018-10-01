CONSTITUTIONAL CORNER: What’s your risk for identity theft?

No one wants to be a victim of identity theft. Respond to a few True/False statements to see if you are at risk.
A. I limit what I share on social networking sites.
B. I carry my Social Security card only when absolutely necessary.
C. I shred all unwanted documents and preapproved credit loan offers.
If you didn’t answer “True” to each statement, you may be making identity theft easier for criminals through common habits. Here are a few examples: Oversharing on social media, giving out your Social Security number and freely tossing credit applications into the trash. Fraudsters know how to exploit small pieces of your personally identifiable information for their gain and your loss.
Social media privacy is a big problem because many of us, often unknowingly, share too many personal details online. Some people set their profiles to “private,” and think they are free to share with reckless abandon. Others don’t even bother to figure out the privacy settings. With or without iron clad privacy settings, individuals using social media should always ask themselves this question before posting: “Am I sharing something that thieves could use to steal my identity?”
It’s also important to note that there are rarely legitimate reasons to divulge your Social Security number. Intake forms for a number of services often ask for this information, but that doesn’t mean you’re required to provide it. Most Americans assume they are required to give their Social Security number when a doctor or dentist requests it, for example, but that is not the case. For basic medical services, your insurance coverage identification number is typically sufficient. Before you readily give out this information consider if it’s really ￼necessary to do so. And keep in mind that the fewer places you share your Social Security ￼number, the lower your risk of it being stolen.
Your trash and mail can be open season for identity theft too. Dumpster divers may be able to piece together enough information from old bills, financial statements, etc. to get your name, address, account number, bank name, etc. They can then use this information to open new accounts in your name or even assume your identity entirely. By stealing your mail, criminals may be able to take advantage of a pre-approved credit card offer, open account in your name, and go on a spending spree.
We’ve already discussed how thieves can steal an identity as well as what you can do to protect yourself, but what about how you should handle things if you, indeed, discover that you’ve fallen victim to identity theft? Who should you notify? How can you mitigate the damage? And, perhaps most importantly, how can you get both your money and your good name back?
There are established procedures for addressing identity theft, and they typically include notifying the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as well as other relevant government agencies (local Law Enforcement Agency) and financial institutions. Below you can get a general sense of the steps you might need to take, but note that the specifics differ slightly depending on whether you’re dealing with an inquiry or an unrecognized account, employer, address, delinquency, bankruptcy, civil judgment or tax lien.
• FTC: The Identity Theft and Assumption Deterrence Act holds the FTC responsible for fielding consumer complaints, providing information to potential victims, and coordinating the response with credit bureaus and law enforcement agencies. You can submit your identity theft complaint to the FTC online, over the phone (1-877-ID THEFT), or through the mail (Consumer Response Center, FTC / 600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Washington, DC 20580). Since time is of the essence when dealing with identity theft, the best approach is probably to file a complaint online or over the phone.
• USPS Inspection Service: If you believe that an identity thief has changed your mailing address or engaged in other types of mail fraud, you should notify the Postal Inspection Service by filling out this online form.
• IRS: If you believe that your Tax Identification Number has been compromised (as might be the case if your tax refund was claimed by a fraudster), fill out and submit the Internal Revenue Service’s Identity Theft Affidavit.
• Social Security Administration: If you think your SSN has been compromised, notify the Social Security Administration by calling: 800-269-0271.
• Your bank(s): You should also give the financial institutions that issued your credit cards, debit cards, bank accounts, etc. a heads up that you may be dealing with some identity theft. This will give them the opportunity to apply added safeguards to your accounts as well as examine them for signs of impropriety.
After you’ve notified all of the relevant authorities, you’ll need to take care of some simple logistics. For example, you may want to review all of your financial accounts as well as your personal information for evidence of identity theft, which you can provide to investigators. In addition, you may need to adjust automatic monthly payments, direct deposit procedures, etc., so the potential identity theft does not cause a domino effect of headaches across your financial life.
Eric Levett is sheriff of Rockdale County.