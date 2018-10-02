DARRELL HUCKABY: 10/3 a momentous anniversary in the Huckaby household

I waited a long time for my first born child. I was almost 31 years old before I got up the nerve to tie the matrimonial knot. As an Eagle Scout, I knew the difference between slip knots and those that would hold, and I wanted to make sure that when I finally did get hitched, it would be with a square knot as opposed to a noose.
After my lovely bride Lisa and I finally did get married, a few football seasons passed before we found ourselves with child, and then when our new arrival’s due date did come, the baby totally ignored said date.
I remember my buddy staying home with me from the Georgia-Alabama game on Labor Day because we both feared it might turn out to be an actual day of labor for Lisa. We watched Don Shula stick the knife in the Georgia defense on the 25-inch television set in our newly enclosed garage — prepared just to make room for our baby’s arrival. It’s a true friend who will give up a Georgia-Alabama game to wait with you for a new baby — especially one that wouldn’t arrive for another three games and 30 days.
When Lisa finally did go into labor with that child it took 26 hours and a C-section. And the baby that Dr. Stephen Mince had assured us, after reading the antique sonogram of the day, was a boy, turned out to be a 10-pound, 3-ounce baby girl. Born on 10/3 and weighed 10-3 and we only had a boy’s name picked out. Jamison Lee, after a Boy Scout camp and Confederate general. Not sure that after 26 hours of labor and a C-section I would ever be able to convince Lisa to even have sex again, much less another baby, I insisted that we go ahead and name our precious daughter Jamie Leigh.
That was 33 years ago. Today Jamie Leigh turns the same age I was when she was born. How on earth could that be possible?
As soon as I held her for the first time I went to the pay phone in the lobby at what was then plain old Rockdale Hospital, and called the UGA admission office to let them know that her application would be on its way in about 17 years — and it was. They told me they would save her a place — and they did. Then I left the hospital and drove to South DeKalb Mall, of all places. Yes, that’s where we went to the mall back then. Lisa mistakenly thought that I had left because I was upset that Jamie Leigh had not been born a boy. How ridiculous is that?
I actually went and bought myself a handful of pink shirts so that I could wear one every day that week. I also bought her a Mary Lou Retton gymnastic outfit. There you have it. The first gift I ever bought my daughter — and a Georgia Bulldog plush toy that we named Dooley. We still have Dooley. I have no idea what happened to the Mary Lou outfit. I don’t have any idea what happened to Mary Lou, either, for that matter. I also picked up 13 pink roses for Lisa and a Grey’s Anatomy coloring book for Dr. Mince, who had also assured, us two months earlier, that my beautiful niece, Haley, would be a boy, as well.
But what a joy Jamie Leigh has been to Lisa and me. We didn’t slow down one millimeter per second when she was born. Where we went, she went. In fact, she was 3 years old before she ever spent the night away from us. We left her with my sister when we went to Jacksonville to see Georgia play in the Gator Bowl in Vince Dooley’s last game as Georgia coach. Jamie was a prodigal child who loved books as much as her father loved reading them to her. She spoke her first words at the age of 5 months and thrived in the magnificent Rockdale County Public School System of the ’90s. Wow, did she have some great teachers and some great role models in the Rockdale County Public Schools. If I never said thank you — thank you.
During her childhood, her mother worked weekends, and Jamie became my football buddy. She started going to Georgia games when she was 4 and hasn’t stopped.
I think she started working at Conyers Pharmacy on West Avenue when she was in the 10th grade and now she is Dr. Jamie and she and her cousin (on the Cowan side, Adam Mitcham) own Conyers Pharmacy themselves. Y’all need to stop by and see what they’ve done with the place. Same great service and the cutest gifts!
Can you tell that I am proud of my girl?
And I haven’t even mentioned the part about how she has taken on breast cancer without asking any quarter and never missed a beat and given birth to and raised Sir Henley the Adorable, the smartest and handsomest 4-year-old in the history of children.
Thirty-three years ago today, on Oct. 3, 1985, Jamie Leigh Huckaby — now Fairchild — lit up my world, and her glow has only gotten brighter with each passing day. Happy birthday, Jamie Leigh. You are a good girl. Your daddy loves you.
Darrell Huckaby is an author in Rockdale County. Email him at dhuck008@gmail.com.