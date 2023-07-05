Growing up in a household where both parents were heavy smokers, I can attest directly to the lifetime impacts of second-hand smoke.  Both of my sister's boys later experienced challenges with asthma and my younger daughter still needs occasional assistance with her brittle asthma.  My youngest sister, as an adult, has also developed late-onset asthma.

We lost our mother last year, due to a multitude of health challenges and complications, but most of those born from more than 50-plus years of smoking. Our dad thankfully is still with us, as some cardiac and earlier health episodes caused him to give up the cancer sticks nearly two decades ago.  Both of my paternal grandparents left the world due to emphysema as well as related cardiac and respiratory failure.  I was holding my grandfather Bud Crane's hand as he painfully struggled to gasp his last breaths... his lungs filling with fluid and drowning him, which is the way those in the final stages of emphysema get to say goodbye. 

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

