I first met Brian Kemp as a young state senator from Athens. He was also an agri-businessman, developer and homebuilder. After four years in the state Senate, Kemp ran for agriculture commissioner in 2006, finishing second in the GOP Primary to Gary Black, who won the General Election that fall. In 2010, when Secretary of State Karen Handel resigned to run for governor, Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed Kemp to the position. Kemp served there ably, re-elected to two full terms in 2010 and again in 2014. During 2017/2018, he began an underdog GOP campaign for governor, with the odds on favorite at the time being popular GOP Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.
But later the Cagle campaign was stumbling, atop flat debate performances aided by a troubling recording in the circulation of a conversation that the LG thought was private. Former Gov. Sonny Perdue was now in the Trump Administration Cabinet, as U.S. secretary of agriculture. Towards the end of a Cabinet meeting and prior to that runoff, Secretary Perdue reportedly told President Donald Trump that he should take a look at the Georgia governor's race, and perhaps get involved. That advice was seconded by U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a Trump ally and the former governor's first cousin. Without ever meeting or speaking to Kemp personally, Trump tweeted his endorsement of the secretary of state, giving a well-timed boost to Kemp's campaign heading into the runoff. Kemp would handily carry (69-31%) all but two counties of Georgia's 159, including Cagle's home county of Hall. It was a harsh beatdown for the LG.
Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.
