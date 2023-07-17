...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday July 18...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday July 18.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
My first trip to Sin City was during Christmas week in 1995. Newly divorced, I would see my toddler daughter on her third birthday that Dec. 18, prior to her departure on an annual pilgrimage to Virginia with her mother to visit with grandparents. As I knew this would be the first of many such holidays without her, I decided I needed some distraction. This began a tradition that lasted a decade and some change of gambling and skiing in rotating order the week between Christmas and the New Year.
I am a sentimental guy though, and as I was gambling and doing well at the legendary Hard Rock Cafe Casino on Paradise Road (then in its first year of operation) late on Christmas Eve, some somber news came into the casino. In the pre-dawn of Christmas morning, Dean Martin had just died. All the neon lights and signs were turned out for half an hour along the Las Vegas Strip, as well as Paradise Road; however, the gambling went right on.
Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
