‘Yellowjackets’ superfan Elijah Wood has theories to share about his ‘odd’ character
Is there something Elijah Wood needs to tell us?
When the 42-year-old actor casually mentions he’s in New Zealand, whose bucolic green pastures and mystical mountain ranges were used to portray Middle-earth in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, the need to temper expectations is swift.
“No, it’s not like that,” he says with hearty chuckle. “I am working on a film here. It’s not Tolkien-related.”
More than two decades since the Peter Jackson-directed fantasy trilogy hit the big screen — and decades more since the works of J.R.R. Tolkien on which the films are based began entertaining audiences — it’s remained a headline maker and coveted Hollywood franchise. In addition to Prime Video’s ”The Rings of Power,” a series unrelated to the Jackson films and set prior to the events of the novels, Warner Bros. recently announced it was working on new movies set in Middle-earth.
Looking as refreshed and relaxed as one can in a video chat box — the intensity of his famous blue eyes immune to Zoom’s video quality — Wood, who brought beloved hobbit Frodo Baggins to life in the blockbuster fantasy, has been busy portraying another character on a perilous search.
In the second season of Showtime’s ”Yellowjackets,” about a high school girls’ soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness and the present-day lives of the survivors, Wood plays Walter Tattersall, a citizen sleuth whose interest in a missing persons case involving one of the adult Yellowjackets brings him into Misty’s (Christina Ricci) orbit.
During a break from production in New Zealand (more on that later), Wood spoke with The Times about stepping into the “Yellowjackets” world, his nostalgia for the ’90s, and his thoughts on the universe expansion of ”The Lord of the Rings.”
Documentary helps make plight of wild horses a ‘hot topic,’ equine activist says
Wild horses have a friend in Marty Irby.
“As a kid, horses were my friend and I felt an obligation to protect them, and that’s been my number one thing in life,” Irby said recently.
The eight-time world champion equestrian will bring his equine activism to Pittsburgh for the one-day screening of “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West” on Thursday.
Directed by Ashley Avis, whose previous work includes Disney’s “Black Beauty” in 2020, “Wild Beauty” presents stunning images of wild horses in their natural environment and the cruelties they face in what activists call “inhumane” helicopter round-ups by the federal government.
Avis and her film team spent four years making the documentary, filming wild horses in the majestic western landscape as well as the controversial government roundups.
— From wire reports
