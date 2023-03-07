...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10 to 15 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
“As people began to exit, the crowd began to surge and rush toward the exit. There are some reports that shots were heard, causing the crowd to panic, but that has not been confirmed,” Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith said during a news conference Monday.
“We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene,” he said.
A woman died after being taken to nearby Strong Hospital, police said. Two other women were hospitalized in critical condition and seven other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
“Preliminary reports from people at the scene indicate that these injuries were caused from people being trampled,” said Smith, who said the investigation is in its “very early” stages.
As reported by TMZ, the crash happened at 11 p.m., with Davidson allegedly driving at high speeds in The Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills.
Law enforcement officials told the publication that the comedian lost control of the vehicle, hopping on a curb and hitting a fire hydrant. The car then went across a home’s front yard, slamming into the corner of the house.
Pictures shared by the outlet show that the damage was minor, only breaking some of the home’s siding.
Page Six shared additional pictures from the crash site, showing the condition of Davidson’s car post-crash, which revealed a cracked windshield along with scratches on the front of the car.
