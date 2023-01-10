At the time, Harrison was heavily criticized for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who also faced criticism for resurfaced photos showing her attending an “Old South” ball in college in 2018. In the podcast, which premiered on January 9, Harrison shares he was “sick to my stomach” over the situation.
“I lost 20 pounds. I didn’t sleep. I didn’t eat. I was scared to death not of my job but of my family — my fiancé [Lauren Zima], my kids. I’m a bit of an empath and I am very loyal to a fault and I am a team player,” he opens up.
“When this happened, while I was sick to my stomach and so disappointed that the interview went that way and it was on me because I controlled what I had to say. And while the point I was trying to get across I stand by, the way I did it was messy and disappointing and it’s just not me,” he continues.
Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Marks a Year Since ‘Full House’ Star’s Death
Saget died in his sleep while on tour in Florida, and it was later revealed that the performer had accidentally hit his head, resulting in fatal damage. The loss impacted not only Saget’s wife, daughters, and colleagues, but the many fans who adored him, and now Kelly Rizzo is looking back on her husband’s death one year later in an article for People.
“First and foremost I want to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of love and support over this past year… even though one whole year has passed, the constant support and love for Bob has not subsided and his family and I are very grateful for that,” Rizzo began her piece.
While Rizzo recounts watching silly videos Saget sent to her or laughing at his voice, she also acknowledges the things he may not have seen but would have enjoyed nonetheless, particularly comedy specials. “Every time I hear a funny joke, I think ‘Bob would laugh at that’ or ‘Bob would love that joke.’”
Rizzo particularly calls out a recent Bill Burr special she watched, and how “the entire time in my head I kept thinking, ‘Bob would love that!’” And had Saget been alive to see and laugh along with her, Rizzo said, “‘he’d call Bill right afterward to tell him how brilliant he is.’ That was the kind of comedian Bob was, he always gave that love to his friends and wanted to know how much he appreciated them.”
Rizzo concludes her piece by writing, “He truly was a GREAT man.”