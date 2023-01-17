Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey starring in Six Triple Eight
Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey have been cast in Tyler Perry’s film ‘Six Triple Eight’.
Washington will also executive produce the Netflix movie that tells the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved crucial to the American war effort.
‘Six Triple Eight’ tells the story of the 855 women who joined the war effort with little knowledge of their Herculean task, which was to sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail.
Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land and a war-torn country they succeeded — in record time — in sorting more than 17 million pieces of mail. Their efforts allowed American soldiers to reconnect with their families and loved ones back home.
Perry is adapting the screenplay from Kevin M. Hymel’s article about the battalion that was published in WWII History Magazine.
The ensemble cast for the movie includes Ebony Obsidan, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.
Selena Gomez finds her balance and shares her struggle in the song ‘My Mind & Me’
“Wanna hear a part to my story I tried to hide in the glory/ And sweep it under the table, so you would never know?”
The delicate internal rhyme in Selena Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” ironically suits a song about profound inner discord. The Oscar-shortlisted confessional captures the essence of the Apple TV+ documentary about the singer-actor-producer, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”.
The film starts as a behind-the-curtain glimpse at a pop superstar as she promotes her new album. Then, chaos strikes, and it becomes something very different: An unguarded look at the mental-health struggles of a young woman seemingly on top of the world. The song rises to what could very well be Gomez’s creative zenith.
“We were originally just wanting to do a tour documentary, which meant, you know, pretty dresses and dancing and singing and having a great time. That’s just not where I was mentally,” Gomez says. “I was really confused then. I was really struggling to just get it together.”
Gomez, 30, has already had a public battle with lupus, requiring a kidney transplant. Then came what she calls the “psychotic break” that forced her to cancel the rest of her tour. She sought treatment and received a behavioral health diagnosis: bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression.
“But if I pull back the curtain, then maybe someone who’s hurtin’/ Will be a little more certain, they’re not the only one lost”
“I don’t wish it on anyone,” Gomez says, “but the psychotic break — as much as it was painful, actually led me to discovering my diagnosis. I sought help. I believe in medication.”
— From wire reports
Recommended for you
Millennials make up a large portion of the workforce in the United States, but different states provide different opportunities. With data as recent as 2016, Stacker compiles a ranking of the worst to best states for millennials to work in. Click for more.How much millennials make in each state