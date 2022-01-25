Damon Albarn apologizes for saying Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs
British musician Damon Albarn has apologized “unreservedly and unconditionally” to American singer Taylor Swift after claiming she didn’t write her own songs.
Albarn, best known as the frontman of the bands Blur and Gorillaz, made the comments in a Los Angeles Times interview with pop music critic Mikael Wood published Sunday.
Swift quickly replied after the newspaper shared Albarn’s remarks on Twitter.
“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift wrote to Albarn. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fd up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”
Evan Rachel Wood discusses alleged abuse by Marilyn Manson in new documentary
Evan Rachel Wood powerfully speaks out about the abuse she says she experienced in a new documentary.
“Phoenix Rising — Part I: Don’t Fall” premiered over the weekend at the Sundance Film Festival. In the film, Wood details her alleged abuse by her ex-fiance, Marilyn Manson.
Wood began working on the project before she publicly named Manson for the first time last year in an Instagram post, stating he “horrifically abused” her for years.
Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has previously denied Wood’s claims. He also issued the following statement to the filmmakers through his attorney.
“[Warner] vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone. These lurid claims against my client have three things in common — they are all false, alleged to have taken place more than a decade ago and part of a coordinated attack by former partners and associates of Mr. Warner who have weaponized the otherwise mundane details of his personal life and their consensual relationships into fabricated horror stories.”
Fans sue Universal Pictures for cutting Ana de Armas from film
Two fans of the actress Ana de Armas are suing the studio Universal Pictures for allegedly duping them into renting a film because they believed she would be in it due to trailers and promotional material.
Conor Woulfe and Peter Michael Rosza filed a federal class action lawsuit in the United States against Universal on Friday claiming that the advertising around the 2019 movie “Yesterday” was “false,” “deceptive” and “misleading” as de Armas does not appear in the final version of the film despite her inclusion in its marketing. The lawsuit was embedded in a report on the Variety entertainment news website.
Woulfe and Rosza say they each paid approximately $3.99 to rent “Yesterday” and claim that — if it weren’t for Universal’s “false, deceptive and misleading advertisting.”
— From wire reports
