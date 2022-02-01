Whoopi Goldberg sparks outrage after saying on ‘The View’ that ‘the Holocaust isn’t about race’

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg has provoked outrage for repeatedly asserting that “the Holocaust isn’t about race.”

Her comments came during a segment of the ABC talk show on Monday that focused in part on a Tennessee school district’s decision to ban “Maus,” a graphic novel that depicts the horrors of the Holocaust. Earlier this month, McMinn County, Tennessee, Board of Education removed the book from its eighth-grade English language arts curriculum, citing “rough, objectionable language” and a drawing of a nude woman.

Rachel Zegler responds to Snow White casting criticism

Actress Rachel Zegler has responded to criticism of her casting as Snow White in an upcoming live-action remake.

Speaking virtually about her detractors to actor Andrew Garfield as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Zegler said it was necessary to “love them in the right direction.”

“I never in a million years imagined that that would be a possibility for me,” said Zegler, who is of Colombian descent. “Particularly Snow White, in general you don’t normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent.”

— From wire reports

