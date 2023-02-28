Toxic sex, social anxiety, ’90s guitars: How LA’s Blondshell pulled off the rock debut of 2023
Sabrina Teitelbaum has seen every episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” every episode of “House” and every video she can find on TikTok where you try to diagnose a patient’s disease based on a given set of symptoms and lab results.
“My algorithm thinks I’m a medical student,” says the 25-year-old singer and songwriter who performs as Blondshell. “I’m fascinated by all that stuff. I love learning about, like, how to properly put on latex surgical gloves.
“But I’d be a really bad doctor.”
Medicine’s loss is music’s gain: A bruised yet darkly funny set of serrated, hook-riddled guitar rock, Blondshell’s upcoming self-titled LP is the most impressive debut of 2023 to date. Singing in a cool Gen Z deadpan that occasionally spirals up to a wistful falsetto, L.A.-based Teitelbaum ponders social anxiety and toxic sex — “I think my kink is when you tell me that you think I’m pretty,” she admits in “Kiss City” — amid fuzzy-crisp arrangements that echo ’90s classics by the likes of Liz Phair and Belly.
The album, due April 7 from Partisan Records (five of its nine tracks are already available to stream), makes an immediate place for Blondshell in a young cohort of talented female songwriters — think Phoebe Bridgers, think Soccer Mommy, think Olivia Rodrigo — expanding rock’s emotional grammar with sophisticated ideas about empathy and vulnerability. But it also showcases a distinctive voice shaped by Teitelbaum’s Jewish cultural heritage and by her interest in all things medical.
What’s the outlook on Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ amid talk of it ending?
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone has fully evolved into a real-life drama.
For most of February, reports have tried to discern whether Kevin Costner will leave the show. The Paramount Network was reportedly planning to end the series because Costner wanted to reduce his filming time. Costner’s attorney denies that he wants to cut back. Sheridan, a Weatherford resident, has been mum.
Costner stars in the show as John Dutton, head of a powerful Montana cattle-ranching family.
To Dallas Cowboys followers, the relationship sounds much like the Jimmy Johnson (Costner) and Jerry Jones (Sheridan and Paramount) dustup with Barry Switzer (Matthew McConaughey) waiting in the wings.
Even Paramount’s position that McConaughey is a “phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner” sounds similar to Jones’ boast that any of 500 coaches could have accomplished what Johnson did.
The Paramount Network released a statement on Feb. 6 that it had “no news to report” about Yellowstone ending soon.
“Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a spokesperson said.
