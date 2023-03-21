Review: ‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin’’ on Broadway is a fascinating ’70s throwback
Dancers are athletes; it’s just that America doesn’t always see.
They’ve got superhuman bodies and indomitable spirits, their careers are short, they’re vulnerable to injury, they’re often vessels for the game plans of others and, on a given night, they can fulfill expectations or blow you away as surely as a football running back shaking off defenders.
That truth surely dances around your head at “Bob Fosse’s Dancin’,” the fascinating if deeply conflicted new Broadway revival of the hit 1978 revue “Dancin’.” It’s now more tightly branded around its famous, or infamous, choreographer and restaged at the Music Box Theatre by director Wayne Cilento, an original cast member working with a knockout big band sound, a wildly zesty costume design from Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung, and 22 ensemble company members with equal billing and, I imagine, no living recollection of 1978.
For Broadway dancers, “Dancin’” is a revered part of their collective history, which must put all kinds of pressure on this cast. Here was a show that jettisoned both book and score and the need for the notoriously irascible and control-minded Fosse to joust with either composer or writer. Instead, he used choreography as his entire narrative, pulling from an eclectic range of preexisting music — everything from Johann Sebastian Bach to George M. Cohan to Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller — all performed live and loud and arranged by theme, not form or style.
Sarah Snook wasn’t sold on ‘Succession’ at first. Now, she feels a ‘sense of loss’
When she was first approached about playing Siobhan “Shiv” Roy, the only daughter of a ruthless but ailing media tycoon in HBO’s “Succession,” Sarah Snook was apprehensive of the project despite its obvious pedigree.
As a performer on the rise, thanks to a string of award-winning film and television roles in Australia and a well-received turn in the 2015 biopic “Steve Jobs,” Snook was wary of being marginalized in a show that, at first glance, seemed to be about “a bunch of white men in business.”
“Do I want to be a prop in this story that doesn’t focus on me at all?” she recalled recently at a cafe in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, near the apartment where she lives while filming “Succession.” “I read the pilot and went, ‘I want to watch this, but I don’t know if I want to be in it.’”
Snook’s trepidation was understandable, particularly given the gender dynamics of prestige TV circa 2016 when, as she put it, “’Game of Thrones’ was huge and there was a leaning across the board in TV for more female nudity.” Thankfully, it also turns out to have been misplaced: Shiv has proved to be an essential player in the cynical, male-dominated world of “Succession,” which returns to HBO for its fourth — and, as recently announced, final — season on March 26.
