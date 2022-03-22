Amy Schumer wants Ukrainian President Zelensky to appear on the Oscars
Amy Schumer isn’t going to avoid current world events during her Oscar hosting duties.
The “Life & Beth” star is even trying to find a way to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually attend the ceremony amid Russia’s invasion of his country.
As usual, Schumer says she’s not afraid to tackle hard subjects.
“I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars,” she said.
Schumer is co-hosting the ceremony with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.
The Oscars will air Sunday, March 27, on ABC.
Maury Povich’s show ending after more than 30 years
“Maury” will be ending after 31 seasons.
The popular daytime talk show comes to a close with the 2021-2022 season, reps for NBCUniversal confirmed to CNN.
“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” host Maury Povich said in a statement.
“Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the “Maury” show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!’”
The show, well known for its paternity tests and guests with scandalous secrets, is in its 24th season with NBCUniversal. Povich is the longest-running daytime talk show host in TV history.
“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Wilson, executive vice president for NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement.
While the original production is ending, according to reps for the network, “the show has thousands of lively, entertaining and dramatic episodes that will continue to be successful in daytime for years to come.”
Kylie Jenner announces her son’s name is no longer Wolf Webster
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their newborn son’s name.
After announcing on her verified Instagram account that she had given birth on February 2, Jenner shared a few days later that the baby’s name was Wolf Webster via her Instagram stories.
But on Monday she posted another Instagram story announcing that was no longer the case.
“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”
The couple have not yet said what they have renamed their son.
