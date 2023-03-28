‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ and the inexorable rise of the aging action star
John Wick may appear to be indestructible, a ruthless assassin who takes a licking and keeps on killing. But for Keanu Reeves, playing him is no picnic.
Speaking to The Times in 2014, as the first installment in the “John Wick” action franchise was about to hit theaters, Reeves, then 51 years old, said portraying a character who is subjected to relentless physical punishment — punched, stabbed, kicked, shot, thrown down stairs, you name it — had taken a toll on his body.
“Being older, there were moments when it was really tough,” Reeves said. To recuperate from the rigors of shooting the film’s elaborate stunts and fight scenes, he would regularly plunge himself into frigid ice baths. “I’d get home from a day of filming, get the water to 37 degrees and lie in it up my neck,” he said. “Heaven.”
Seven years, three films and many ice baths later, Reeves, now 58, has helped propel the “John Wick” franchise from a cult favorite into a box-office juggernaut. Speaking to an adoring crowd earlier this month after the latest installment, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” premiered at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival, Reeves said that, contrary to rumors, he is, in fact, mortal. “Yeah, man, I age,” he said. “It’s happening, man.”
In its opening weekend, “John Wick: Chapter 4” pulled in a whopping $73.5 million, the strongest showing yet for the series — and the latest sign of the enduring box-office power of the aging action star.
Despite pop culture’s eternal obsession with youth, today’s moviegoers seem only too happy to embrace these older action stars.
Madonna adds tour stop with Bob the Drag Queen in protest of the ‘oppression of the LGBTQ+’ community
Madonna has added a new tour date in Nashville to stand in support of trans rights.
The “Like A Virgin” singer announced Monday the addition of eight more shows to her international “Celebration Tour.” The Nashville Dec. 22 stop is specifically meant to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the state.
In regards to the over 100 anti-LGBTQ+ bills currently before state legislatures she noted, Madonna, 64, stated: “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color.”
“Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f- — with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community,” she added, in reference to Bob the Drag Queen.
The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum, whose real name is Caldwell Tidicue, has been tapped as a special guest on the upcoming North America tour.
— From wire reports
