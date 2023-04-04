From ‘Boy Meets World’ to the ballot box
Clicking on BoyMeetsCongress.com leads to the campaign website for Ben Savage, the star of a similarly named 1990s network sitcom who is now running for Congress to represent part of Los Angeles County.
The baby-faced 42-year-old, a Democrat, is among a dozen candidates officially vying for the seat held by Rep. Adam B. Schiff, who hopes to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Rivals include a board member of the nation’s second-largest school district, state legislators, a West Hollywood council member and a former Los Angeles city attorney — people who have won elections and governed.
Yet none have received the attention Savage has — a televised interview on “Good Morning America 3,” as well as articles in the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN — even though he came in seventh place in his only prior run for public office. The candidacy of Savage, whose “Boy Meets World” coming-of-age series was particularly popular among millennials, is the latest test of how much celebrity matters in American politics.
While some have had success jumping from entertainment to politics — notably former President Donald Trump, former President Ronald Reagan and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger — celebrity hardly guarantees a win. Reality television star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner placed 13th in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall.
For Lewis Capaldi, being famous is easy. Being himself is a whole lot harder
Fame is simple for Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi.
“Being famous is easy,” he told The Times of London in an interview. “You’re out and about and people say hello. What’s hard about that?”
But his ongoing struggles with anxiety, impostor syndrome and Tourette syndrome are a whole different story — and the weight of it has prompted him to consider leaving music behind altogether.
“The pressure of the job is the problem,” Capaldi said. “The mammoth tours of enormous venues. The expectations upon me. That’s surely anxiety-inducing for anybody, never mind a huge hypochondriac like myself.”
The 26-year-old’s fame exploded in 2019 with his Grammy-nominated hit single, “Someone You Loved,” a teary ballad that led Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood to ponder whether he was “the new Adele.” Even before his debut album, “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent,” was released that year, Capaldi was able to sell out an entire U.K. arena tour. The album went multiplatinum.
Capaldi is the subject of the upcoming Netflix documentary “How I’m Feeling Now,” which charts his meteoric rise and the ways it has triggered his anxiety and other health issues.
— From wire reports
