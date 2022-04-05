‘Benjamin Franklin’ offers Ken Burns’ latest deep dive into US history
There’s something comforting about Ken Burns’ PBS documentaries dealing with subjects that predate video, since the filmmaker, unlike most of the industry, eschews dramatic reenactments in favor of a low-tech approach. Enter “Benjamin Franklin,” four hours devoted to the Founding Father, capturing all the facets of a man described as “the most famous American in the world” during his time.
An inventor, wordsmith and publisher. A “reluctant revolutionary.” A slave owner, and later an abolitionist. A diplomat. And the father of a son who remained loyal to the British crown during the war, creating a rift between them.
Franklin was all these things, as the various historians enlisted to shed light on him explain. As Joseph Ellis sums it up, Franklin was “a Nobel-caliber scientist, the greatest prose stylist of his generation, and probably the greatest diplomat in American history.”
Burns has remained remarkably prolific, including last year’s multipart productions about Ernest Hemingway and Muhammad Ali. Yet “Benjamin Franklin” hews toward his earlier works by emphasizing sound over sight, 32 years after Burns’ groundbreaking “The Civil War” established the template.
