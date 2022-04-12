People in Brief_041322 Apr 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Britney Spears says she is having a babyBritney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.On Monday, Spears posted on her verified Instagram account that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back. She wrote that Asghari told her she was “food pregnant.”“So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby,” Spears wrote.Spears and Asghari, who got engaged in September 2021, have been open about their desire to have a child together.She is the mother of two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex husband Kevin Federline. Tish Cyrus files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after more than 28 years of marriageTish Cyrus has filed for divorce from her husband of 28 years, country star Billy Ray Cyrus.According to legal documents obtained by CNN on Monday, she filed last week in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing "Irreconcilable differences."The filing states that the couple, who married in 1993, have not lived together in more than two years.The pair are the parents of five adult children: sons Trace (33) and Braison (27) and daughters Brandi (34), Miley (29) and Noah (22).— From wire reports 