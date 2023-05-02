Gordon Lightfoot, mournful Canadian singer-songwriter, dies at 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian singer-songwriter whose graceful and literate songwriting made him one of the most respected folk-rooted musicians to emerge in the 1960s, died on Monday. He was 84.
His publicist, Victoria Lord, confirmed his death to the CBC. A cause of death was not given.
Lightfoot had recently canceled his 2023 tour dates due to undisclosed health issues.
Along with Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, Lightfoot is regarded as one of the most important Canadian pop musicians of the ’60s and ’70s, best known in the States for his mournful hits “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
The latter song, which reached No. 2 in Billboard in 1976, told the true story of an ore freighter that sank in a storm in Lake Superior a year earlier, claiming the lives of all 29 crew members. It was one of many historically based Lightfoot compositions, and over the course of 21 albums recorded over five decades, he touched often on the character and people of his native country, most notably in “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” revered by many Canadians as an unofficial national anthem.
Lightfoot was a gifted and prolific writer of hundreds of songs. Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Barbra Streisand, Jerry Lee Lewis, Peter, Paul & Mary and Marty Robbins are among the artists who recorded Lightfoot compositions.
Movie review: Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ gets stuck in harbor
We’ve seen so many Peter Pan movies that we’ve lost count of them and their Peters, Wendys, Tinker Bells and Captain Hooks. Some of us are still recovering from Joe Wright’s career-crashing 2015 flop “Pan.” Then there was Benh Zeitlin’s 2020 mystery-wrapped-in-an-enigma “Wendy.” I could go on.
J.M. Barrie’s character Peter Pan first appeared in his 1902 novel “The Little White Bird” and then became the lead in Barrie’s 1904 hit stage play “Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up.” Hook is often the meatier part in the many adaptations because the actor playing him gets to wave his sword and his hook around and do his best pirate impression. This is why Dustin Hoffman was able to steal the abysmal “Hook” (1991) from Robin Williams (petty theft). I wish I had seen Boris Karloff’s singing Captain Hook in the 1950 Broadway musical. This new “Peter Pan & Wendy” features yet another scene-stealing Hook played by Jude Law, who has blossomed nicely in middle age.
Directed and co-written by critic’s darling David Lowery, auteur of over-praised 2021 effort “The Green Knight” and the frankly ridiculous 2017 art house hit “A Ghost Story,” this new Disney Peter Pan film is just plain dull.
— From wire reports
