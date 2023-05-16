Movie review: Jennifer Lopez hits target dead center in ‘The Mother’
Well-directed by the chronically underrated Niki Caro (“Whale Rider,” “North Country,” “McFarland USA”), although generically written by Andrea Berloff (“Blood Father”), Peter Craig (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Misha Green (“Lovecraft Country”), “The Mother,” which arrived just in time for Mother’s Day, is a by-the-books save-a-child thriller set in some violent world of cloak-and-dagger.
Is the person identified only as the Mother (Jennifer Lopez) in the credits really the mother of the mixed-up, rebellious adolescent Zoe (Lucy Paez) who is in such danger from so many fronts? That is established beyond a doubt, and yet we are offered constant doubts. All these modern-day Sarah Connor fables are too many to keep track of anyway. In the case of “The Mother” Lopez’s assassin comes out of hiding many years after giving up the child at birth and tries to reconnect with her reluctant 12-year-old daughter (or is she?).
The kid, meanwhile, was raised by good-meaning foster parents. But now girl has been “found” by the bad guys who want to flush Lopez’s Jane Bond type super spy out of hiding. Besides, Lopez’s mother is so much cooler than her foster parents. The newly reunited mother and child find themselves being tracked by other deadly assassins led by Adrian Lovell (Joseph Feinnes in some nasty make-up) and Hector Alvarez (Gael Garcia Bernal). Who are they? Bad guys is apparently all you need to know. We learn that the mother served in an Afghanistan in a sniper unit, fair warning.
Kelly Clarkson applauded by viewers for addressing toxic workplace allegations
Kelly Clarkson received praise and calls for “full accountability” from viewers after she addressed recent allegations of a toxic workplace environment from current and former employees of her daytime talk show.
The allegations were highlighted in a Rolling Stone article published Friday, in which the mostly former employees of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” spoke of mistreatment and favoritism from producers, deteriorating mental health because of treatment, lack of accountability despite multiple HR complaints, retaliation for filing HR complaints, and inadequate pay among lower-level staffers.
“I love my team at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and-or disrespected on the show is unacceptable,” the original “American Idol” winner said in a statement posted to her social media accounts over the weekend. “I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment.”
The “Kelly Clarkson Show,” which is the third highest-rated syndicated daytime talk show on TV, recently announced it is moving its studio shoots from Los Angeles to New York.
