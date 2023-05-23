How the writers strike will shake up the fall TV schedule, your viewing habits
The stars did not come out for TV’s glitzy annual network presentations to advertisers, where they typically show off new and returning series. And viewers may not see many of them when the fall television season begins.
The past week’s upfronts, a series of lavishly produced New York events meant to lure billions of dollars in commercial time commitments, were spoiled by the members of the Writers Guild of America picketing outside.
Network presentations — by the likes of ABC, NBC and Fox — sent an inescapable message that the new season will be different, with scripted shows such as half-hour comedies likely to be delayed by the writers strike. Executives showcased fall schedules dominated by reality TV and other nonscripted programming.
Actors, who would ordinarily grace the upfront stage and pose for selfies with media buyers at afterparties, stayed away in solidarity with the writers. The late-night hosts who could be counted on every year to roast their bosses in front of the upfront audiences were also missing.
Instead, networks had to turn to executives, sports analysts, athletes and news anchors to carry the typically splashy events. Walt Disney Co. had the Kardashians to promote their Hulu series. Eventually, though, the company trotted out two local news anchors from its New York station WABC-TV, a move that one former network chief described as “code red.”
Fox Corp., now heavily dependent on sports, had Michael Strahan and Derek Jeter tossing footballs and baseballs into the crowd of buyers. The audience was also treated to F-bombs from Fox’s reality star Gordon Ramsay.
How ‘Six’ turned a huge theater faux pas into a game-changing phenomenon
In the theater world, the sentiment would normally be a form of sacrilege. It’s distracting to actors onstage. It impedes the view of fellow audience members. It’s antithetical to the immediate, communal, ephemeral nature of the art form.
But with “Six,” the scintillating stage show that reimagines the wives of Henry VIII as a chart-topping girl group, it’s practically a requirement, kicking off a closing number written specifically to be recorded and shared on social media.
Audiences film while dancing by their seats, singing along and cheering with excitement. Spotlights swoop from side to side. Confetti falls from above. And each of the six actors — dressed in jewel-toned Tudor fits, fishnet stockings and bedazzled boots — reprise the catchiest sections of their characters’ signature songs for the crowd and their phones. The “Megasix,” as the number has come to be called, turns musical theater into a full-on pop concert.
The three-minute arrangement has helped transform a scrappy Edinburgh Fringe Festival act with no set changes, no intermission and no stars into an international phenomenon.
— From wire reports
