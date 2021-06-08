Apollonia Kotero is celebrating Prince’s birthday and honoring his memory
Monday would have been the singer Prince’s 63rd birthday in the year which marks the fifth anniversary of his death and Apollonia Kotero says she’ll celebrate the way she always does.
The former Prince protégée and his costar in the 1984 film ”Purple Rain” told CNN she misses her beloved friend whom she never expected to lose.
“Many of his ‘Purple Rain’ family, my cast, we always thought that he would live forever so we’re still in disbelief,” she said. “We’re not in denial, but we’re still in disbelief that he’s no longer with us. Yes, the legend is with us through songs and stories, but you know, physically he’s not picking up the phone and calling and making me laugh.”
Prince died from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl in April 2016. He was 57.
Bruce Springsteen is reviving his Broadway show
The Boss is returning to Broadway.
Bruce Springsteen is reviving his solo show, ”Springsteen on Broadway,” later this month. To get a seat, all audience members will need to prove they’re fully vaccinated, according to Jujamcyn Theaters, whose St. James Theater will host the revival.
“I loved doing ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” Springsteen said in a statement.
It’ll be one of the first productions to play the Great White Way since the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered all performances and left theaters empty more than a year ago. Many shows that have already announced reopening dates are slated for late summer or early fall.
“Springsteen on Broadway” originally played 236 performances in 2017 and 2018, scoring Springsteen a Special Tony Award. In it, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer sprinkles in stories about his life between songs, taken from his 2016 autobiography “Born to Run.”
Ellie Kemper apologizes for participating in controversial pageant as a teen
Actress Ellie Kemper is apologizing for her involvement in a debutante ball as a teenager that has come under recent criticism for the organization’s controversial history.
Kemper was crowned the “Queen of Love and Beauty” at the Veiled Prophet Ball in 1999. The organization is based in Missouri and was founded in 1878 by former Confederate officers.
Kemper addressed the controversy in an Instagram post on Monday.
“When I was 19 years old, I decided to participate in a debutante ball in my hometown,” she began. “The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unquestionably racist, sexist and elitist past.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.