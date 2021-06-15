Chrissy Teigen: I was a troll and I’m so sorry
Chrissy Teigen’s apology to Courtney Stodden for trolling apparently was just the tip of the iceberg.
On Monday Teigen shared a lengthy Medium piece she wrote in which she talks about her “VERY humbling few weeks.”
“I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,’” Teigen wrote.
Kevin Hart on cancel culture: ‘I understand people are human’
Kevin Hart has had some experience with cancel culture and he’s not here for it.
In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Hart used some colorful language we won’t repeat here to talk about his disdain for the tendency to “cancel” people after they have publicly made mistakes.
“When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect?” the actor said. “Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don’t understand.”
In 2018, Hart stepped down from plans to host the Academy Awards after tweets he had posted from 2009 and 2011 resurfaced, causing a backlash. The tweets included derogatory language referring to gay people.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.