...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday June 21...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday June 21.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be
north to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Beyoncé drops ‘Break My Soul’ and it’s the dance track you need
Welcome back Bey.
Beyoncé released her new single early on Monday and it’s safe to say “Break My Soul” did its part to break the internet.
With its house music vibe, the dance track marked the return the Bey Hive (as her devout fan base is known) was more than ready for.
“You won’t break my soul,” Beyoncé sings in the chorus with lyrics that let it be known she’s fully aware of her power.
“Imma let down my hair/’Cause I lost my mind,” she sings. “Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night/The queens in the front and the doms in the back/Ain’t takin’ no flicks but the whole clique snapped.”
It also reunites Queen Bey with bounce music legend Big Freedia, who appeared on Beyoncé’s hit 2016 song “Formation.”
“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again,” Big Freedia tweeted. “I’m so honored to be (a part) of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord. Someone please catch me.”
The superstar had announced on Monday that the song would release at midnight, but made a surprise early drop on Tidal, the streaming service owned by her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
