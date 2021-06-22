Steven Spielberg’s production company signs a deal with Netflix

Steven Spielberg is partnering with Netflix. Getting Hollywood’s premiere director represents a major coup for the streaming service.

Amblin Partners, the film and TV production studio led by the blockbuster director, announced a partnership with the streaming company Monday that will include multiple new feature films per year for the service, according to the two companies.

Production deals are commonplace in the entertainment industry, but what makes Monday’s announcement stand out is that it’s another sign of the changing dynamics in Hollywood. Streaming services, especially Netflix, have grown to major prominence in the industry. At the same time, traditional movie studios like Disney and CNN parent company WarnerMedia have gone all-in on streaming.

Will Smith shares details of his autobiography, ‘Will’

Will Smith is excited for you to read his memoir.

The superstar put up a few posts over the weekend on his verified Instagram account regarding his forthcoming autobiography, titled “Will.”

In one, Smith used a filter to give him a Disney character style face — noting that it was “weird” — to talk about his first book.

— From wire reports

Recommended for you

+98
100 best movies of all time

100 best movies of all time

Stacker presents the 100 best movies of all time, as determined by weighted IMDb ratings and Metascores. Only English-language movies released in the U.S. were considered for the list, and each movie needed both a Metascore and at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify.  Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.