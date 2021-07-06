Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunite
The “Friends” reunion is still going strong.
Courteney Cox took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that she celebrated July 4 with her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.
In a second slide Cox snapped a picture with Laura Dern, who was also at the party.
“Happy 4th! xoxo,” Cox captioned the photos.
The group’s celeb friends weighed in, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing, “Happy 4th!
“Cropped again!” David Spade joked.
The three pals had recently reunited, along with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, for a “Friends” reunion special for HBO Max.
Matthew McConaughey declares America ‘going through puberty’
Matthew McConaughey left some people “Dazed and Confused” with his July Fourth message.
The actor, who is said to be mulling a run for governor of Texas, posted a message on social media wishing the US a happy birthday.
The tweet of his 2 1/2-minute video was captioned “happy 245th birthday America — lets rock.”
