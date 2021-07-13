Cedric the Entertainer to host the Emmys
This year’s Emmy Awards will be hosted by a first-timer.
CBS and the TV Academy on Monday announced that Cedric the Entertainer will make his Emmys hosting debut in September as the big show returns to a live, in-person format. A “limited audience of nominees and their guests” will also be present, according to a press release.
The 72nd Emmy Awards, held in September 2020, were held virtually, with winners giving their speeches over video chat.
Patricia Heaton celebrates three years of sobriety
Patricia Heaton is three years sober from alcohol.
The former “Everybody Loves Raymond” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share that she feels a lot better now that she doesn’t drink.
“It’s July where we celebrate our nation’s freedom, also celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me,” she said.
Heaton had just finished a 3.5-mile walk, saying if anyone needed help kicking the habit, she’d encourage them.
“A lot to celebrate this month. #3years,” she captioned the video of her walk.
The actress told Parade Magazine last year she stopped drinking after it became too important of a ritual for her.
— From wire reports
