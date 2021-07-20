Bruce Springsteen’s manager ends ‘Thunder Road lyric debate
We finally know what Mary’s dress does.
Well before the internet was arguing whether a dress was blue or gold, people were going back and forth over whether Bruce Springsteen was singing “Mary’s dress sways” or “Mary’s dress waves” in the 1975 song “Thunder Road.”
The single is known as the opening track for Springsteen’s breakthrough hit album “Born to Run” and the lyrics have been printed both ways in material related to the song and album.
Debate started afresh recently after New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman tweeted the lyrics “A screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways” following Springsteen’s return to Broadway.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.