New Orleans rapper Mystikal has been arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges
New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend on several charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
APSO officers responded to an area hospital “in reference to a sexual assault” at 11:58 p.m. Saturday, a press release said.
Detectives interviewed the victim, according to the release, who sustained minor injuries during the alleged attack.
“Through further investigation, Michael ‘Mystikal’ Tyler was identified as a suspect,” the APSO release said.
Mystikal was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, according to the release. He was charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery — strangulation, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property, the APSO release said.
Jail records show the rapper remains in the custody of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara is headed to Spelman College
Angelina Jolie’s daughter is headed to an HBCU.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, her mother shared over the weekend.
Diego Luna returns to the ”Star Wars’’ universe in “Andor,” a prequel to ”Rogue One,” which was itself a prequel to “Episode IV: A New Hope.” At this point in the series, though, the rebellion is but a glint in a young Cassian Andor’s eye.
The newest trailer reveals a bit more about Andor’s evolution from common thief to galactic martyr and teases what viewers can expect from cast members Stellan Skarsgård, “Morbius” star Adria Arjona and Forest Whitaker, who reprises his role as the extremist Saw Gerrera.
