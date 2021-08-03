People in Brief_080421 Aug 3, 2021 Aug 3, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancerYears after Kathy Griffin shaved her head in solidarity with her sister who was undergoing chemotherapy, the comedian and actress has announced she has lung cancer.“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer,” Griffin began a note posted Monday on her verified Instagram account. “I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” the note continued. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”Griffin’s doctors “are very optimistic” that the cancer is stage one and contained to her left lung, she said.The star’s expectation is that she will not have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation and that she should “be up and running around as usual in a month or less,” the note read. Ashley Judd is walking againAshley Judd says it's with "quiet awe" that she is walking, nearly six months after shattering her leg in four places while on a trip in the Democratic Republic of Congo.The "Double Jeopardy" star and activist was hospitalized in February after sustaining severe injuries from a fall while journeying through rainforest.On Sunday, Judd announced a major milestone on her road to recovery on Instagram, telling fans she managed to walk "up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently."— From wire reports 