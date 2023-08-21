...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia mainly over areas
south of a LaGrange to Athens line.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM EDT both Today and Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
Movie review: Despite cast, ‘Back on the Strip’ can’t pull it off
A disappointing entry given the talented cast with which it is blessed, “Back on the Strip” was directed by the seasoned actor and comedy writer Chris Spencer, whose directing credits include TV’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and “Uncensored.” The film is essentially the tale of a young, aspiring magician named Merlin (Spence Moore II), who does not appear to have much talent in that art, and his desire to marry his best friend Robin (Raigan Harris, “Ballers”), an aspiring dancer. After being given a profanity-laced pep talk by his mother Verna (the very busy Tiffany Haddish, also a producer), Merlin goes to Las Vegas, where he is soon part of a clown act entertaining spoiled children. In this scene, a concerned father (Kevin Hart, who is in this film for about five minutes) throws Merlin out of the party after a child throws his clown wig into a tree. We hear a lot of voice-over by Haddish.
