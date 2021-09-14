Jeff Bridges says he was ‘close to the pearly gates’ while battling COVID-19 during cancer treatment
Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission, and he’s making progress in his fight against the long-term effects of COVID after a tough battle.
In a new post to his website, the actor says his cancerous mass is now the “size of a marble” and his COVID “in the rear view mirror” after a struggle that began earlier this year.
Bridges believes he caught the virus after being exposed at the facility where he was receiving chemotherapy treatment.
He spent five weeks in the hospital, he said, because “my immune system is shot from the chemo.”
“My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake,” he wrote.
‘Succession’ finally has a return date
Fictional media’s First Family is back(stabbing).
HBO drama series “Succession,” which closed off its sophomore installment back in October 2019, is set to return for a new season on October 17, the network announced Monday. (CNN, like HBO, is owned by WarnerMedia.)
A logline released by HBO teased, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”
So, you know, the usual.
The nine-episode season marks a long-awaited return for the series, which won seven Emmys for it’s last outing, including outstanding drama series.
‘Doctor Who’ actress Tanya Fear found after being reported missing in LA
Tanya Fear, a British actress who appeared in sci-fi series “Doctor Who,” has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles, according to the LAPD.
Police were notified around 11 a.m. local time on Monday that Fear had been located, officials told CNN. Police said there is no criminal investigation or foul play suspected.
Concerns for the 31-year-old had been growing after she had reportedly not been seen since Thursday, according to friends and family.
Fear was reported missing on Sept. 9, Officer Jay Chaves with the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN on Monday.
Using the hashtag #FindTanyaFear on social media, her loved ones pleaded for the public’s help to gather information about her whereabouts following her disappearance.
A Twitter user who said they were Fear’’s cousin wrote: “Please please please share if you have mutually in the LA/Hollywood bowl area. My cousin is missing, she has no family in the US and we’re all really worried.”
