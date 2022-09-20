Singer Elton John will perform at the White House Friday night, according to a release from the White House.
There is a large tent being erected on the South Lawn for the event, the construction of which began Monday, a White House official told CNN. Approximately 2,000 guests have been invited to attend and the concert has been in the works for several months, the official said.
John is performing at the White House for an evening titled, “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” for a concert in a collaboration with A&E Networks and The History Channel. The concert will air on television at a date to be determined, the official said.
According to the release, the event will “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more.” President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will make remarks during the evening. A&E Networks and The History Channel are paying for the event, according to the White House.
Georgia is filled to the brim with opportunities to celebrate the fall season. From the arts fests to Oktoberfest celebrations to the Highland games, there's no shortage of family fun available. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.