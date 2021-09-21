Anthony Johnson, ‘Friday’ actor and comedian, has died
Anthony “AJ” Johnson, an actor and comedian best known for his performance as Ezal in “Friday,” has died, his representative LyNea Bell told CNN Monday. He was 55.
No cause of death has been publicly shared.
Fall TV: ‘The Big Leap’ takes off, and ‘Ordinary Joe’ isn’t your ordinary NBC drama
Broadcasting’s fall TV season gets underway this week with a pair of promising — one might even say out of the ordinary — dramas, a few spinoffs, and a particularly stale new primetime soap.
The brand extensions include “CSI: Vegas,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” “FBI: International” and a new “The Masked Singer”-like Fox singing competition “Alter Ego.” Since there’s not much mystery about how those shows will look, let’s focus for now on the ones that aren’t new wrinkles (or old wrinkles in different locations) of what already exists.
NBC’s “Ordinary Joe” is perhaps the most interesting concept among the series premiering Monday, but not the best — a distinction that falls to Fox’s “The Big Leap,” a show-within-a-show about the making of a fictional reality show and the lives of those involved that brings to mind the Lifetime drama ”UnReal.”
