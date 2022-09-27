Kelly Ripa recalls comment from Regis Philbin before first show that made her feel ‘terrible’
Kelly Ripa is opening up about her complicated relationship with her former morning show co-host, the late Regis Philbin.
The pair co-hosted “Live With Regis and Kelly” from 2001 and 2011. She writes about their relationship in her new book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.”
Ripa told People writing about working with Philbin, who died of natural causes at the age of 88 in 2020, was difficult.
“I don’t want to feel like I’m slamming anyone or that I’m being disrespectful,” she told the publication. “But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk.”
According to Ripa, she had guest co-hosted the show three times when she was offered the position permanently following the departure of Philbin’s longtime co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford.
The job offer also came with the “ominous” warning, “They want you to know who your boss is,” Ripa said.
When she arrived at the show with her hair and makeup team, Ripa said Philbin turned to their executive producer Michael Gelman and said, “Uh-oh, Gelman, it’s got an entourage.”
“I felt horrible,” Ripa recalled. “He was probably trying to be funny, but at the same time it felt like a pile-on. I understand that probably he didn’t want a co-host, but the network wanted me to be the co-host and I didn’t think I should pass up that opportunity. I don’t think it was fair to him. But it was also not fair to me.”
Ripa said she remembers their interactions away from work fondly and she holds great respect for her late colleague.
“If I could become a tenth as good, I’d be happy,” she said of Philbin. “It’s taking the audience on a ride with you and remembering that you are always the butt of the joke. I loved him, and I still do.”
Megan Thee Stallion creates website for fans that lists mental health resources
Megan Thee Stallion cares about your mental health.
The entertainer has created a website called “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too,” which offers visitors to the site a vast and diverse list of free therapy organizations, various crisis helplines and places to find substance abuse help, among other resources.
Special attention is also paid to providing resources for members of traditionally marginalized communities. For example, there is a link to a directory that helps members of the LGBTQ community find psychotherapists of color and a section that spotlights organizations like the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective and Melanin and Mental Health, which aim to reach members of the Black and Latinx communities.
The site’s name comes from a verse in her single “Anxiety.”
— From wire reports
Recommended for you
There are hundreds of remaining road and trail races in the state of Georgia this year. The oncoming fall weather will make these races a much more cooler experience than summer races. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.